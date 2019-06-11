Jordan and Morocco to participate in Bahrain Economic Conference

Two countries join Egypt, that has already announced it will take part in US initiated event; Israel has yet to receive official invitation.

Jordan and Morocco joined Egypt, which has already promised to participate in the economic workshop in Bahrain at the end of the month.

The two countries announced to the United States that they intend to take part in the conference, which will be attended by finance ministers and business leaders from around the world.

Due to the lack of participation permits so far, Israel has not received an official invitation to attend the event. The Palestinian Authority announced in advance they wanted no part in it and persuaded China and Russia to boycott it.

Today King Abdullah of Jordan explained why he decided it was important for his country to participate in the workshop. "We have to be present at every international conference that deals with the resolution of the Palestinian issue, and we must keep abreast of every opportunity to improve their situation and every opportunity or problem."

The economic workshop is supposed to deal with initiatives and investments that will advance a future peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Americans have lowered expectations in recent days and have even announced that they will reduce media coverage of the workshop, apparently due to low response.