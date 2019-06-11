Gafni: Liberman paralyzed Israel

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) on Tuesday in a discussion regarding tax benefits for those living in certain towns claimed Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman "put the brakes on the country," Kikar Hashabbat reported.

"I've had questions from several sources, and in reality the one who put the brakes on the country was LIberman. One of the effects of everything being put on hold is the issue of tax benefits. Last time, we extended the law on the subject before the Knesset disbanded."

"This is not a simple issue, even without elections we'd be wondering what to do, and now things are more complicated and paralyzed. At the same time, if Section 38 applies to the tax benefits, and according to the Committee's legal adviser it does apply, the tax benefits will remain in effect until after the elections, when we will have to discuss it. In our opinion, this section applies and if it does not, I will hold a discussion on it."

"Liberman was not the one who brought us to these elections, and tax benefits and afternoon programs have nothing to do with these elections," MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) retorted. "Regarding the benefits, I believe Section 38 applies. Regarding the afternoon programs mentioned, the Finance Minister had only approved the subsidies until September, so if the honorable Finance Minister wants, then he can please bring us the budget to be transferred and solve the problem of funding by extending them until October."

"There's absolutely no connection to the elections, you can't transfer millions and leave the afternoon programs on the side."

Kikar Hashabbat added Finance Committee legal adviser Sagi Afik's comments: "In our opinion, Section 38 applies. We have turned to the Tax Authority and Justice Ministry for their opinions. The Justice Ministry noted that as a rule, Section 38 applies, and it provides a solution until the next Knesset."