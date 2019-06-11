Haifa: Man falls to death while washing window

Window washer falls to death, paramedic says victim was declared dead at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteers on Tuesday responded to a call after a 49-year-old man fell out of a sixth story window of a building on Haifa's Tchernichovsky Street.

The man was trying to wash the building's windows at the time of his fall.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Amir Hayik, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "According to witnesses who saw the event, the man was trying to wash the windows of the building when he fell."

"Unfortunately there wasn't much that we could do and the man was declared dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained."

Last month, managers of a Yavneh construction site were detained after a crane collapsed, killing four.

A total of 22 workmen have been killed since the start of 2019.