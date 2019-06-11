'Arrest the uniformed terrorists'

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan on Tuesday morning responded to the exchange of fire between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Authority "policemen" in Shechem (Nablus).

"We need to arrest the Palestinian policemen who purposely shot at IDF soldiers," Dagan said. "While the IDF soldiers misidentified the targets and shot at people wearing shooting with Kalashnikovs while wearing civilian garb, the Palestinian Authority policemen could not have made a mistake."

"They saw IDF soldiers in uniform and instead of calling out that there was a misidentification they chose to open fire. By miracle, no Israelis were injured.

"This is not the first time that terrorists in uniform who are for some reason called Palestinian policemen shoot at soldiers or civilians. These 'policemen' killed Ido Zoldan, Ben Yosef Livnat, Rabbi Meir Chai, and many other good people.

"We cannot treat this 'incident' lightly. We must immediately arrest the Palestinian policemen who purposely shot IDF soldiers."