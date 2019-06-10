One killed in Jerusalem car accident

Two boys on motorcycle collided with pedestrian. One motorcyclist critically injured and after resuscitation efforts dies of injuries.

A serious accident occurred this evening in Jerusalem, when a boy was killed and two other people moderately and lightly injured when a motorcycle hit a pedestrian on Kolitz Street in the city.

The motorcycle, ridden by two youths, collided with the female pedestrian. The two boys were thrown off the motorcycle. One of them was critically injured and, after many resuscitation efforts, died of his wounds.

His friend was moderately injured and the pedestrian was lightly injured. The two received treatment at the Hadassah Ein Karem hospital.

MDA paramedics Yishai Levi and Eli Farhi, who arrived at the scene, said, "When we got to the place, we saw the motorcycle in the middle of the road and three people on the pavement. A 16-year-old boy suffering from severe systemic injury was unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and immediately we began to give him medical treatment and resuscitation, but unfortunately his injury was fatal and soon the paramedics were forced to determine his death.

"The other rider, about 16 years old, was moderately injured in the stomach and limbs, and the 49-year-old female pedestrian was lightly injured was treated on site and evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in the city in stable condition," the two added.

In the afternoon, a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was run over by a car while crossing the road in Beitar Illit.

Magen David Adom paramedics and United Hatzalah first-responders gave her initial medical treatment and evacuated her in critical condition to hospital.

The police are investigating the accident and have questioned the driver.

United Hatzalah medic Hezi Segal who arrived at the scene said, "When I arrived with other paramedics, we gave the girl primary medical assistance. She was hit by a car and suffered from injuries to her lower limbs.

"After initial treatment we gave her at the scene of the accident she was evacuated to continue receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Jerusalem," Segal said.