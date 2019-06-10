Ya'alon compares Likud to Hamas, Netanyahu to dictator

Blue and White leader Moshe Ya'alon attacks the Likud. The Likud responds, 'Bogie Ya'alon has long since lost it.'

Blue and White leader Moshe Ya'alon attacked the Likud in an interview on the Knesset Channel on Monday, claiming that the internal democratic process in the Likud does not make it democratic.

"So the Likud holds 'democratic elections,'" Ya'alon said. "Hamas was also elected in 'democratic elections,' but afterward they're [Likud MKs] controlled in a balance of terror.'

"We're not saying that they don't understand anything," Ya'alon continued. "There are Likud MKs who understand that there's a problem but they don't dare [to do anything]. How was this balance of terror created? It's more similar to a dictatorship than a democracy."

"We will absolutely not sit with Netanyahu. It's not a personal matter - it's a matter of Bibism - which has become very dangerous to the future of the state by harming democracy. This has turned into the idolization of one man," Ya'alon asserted.

The Likud said in response, "Bogie Ya'alon has long since lost it - to compare Likud and Hamas. Lapid-Ganz's leftist party and Bogie continue to incite against more than a million Likud voters who chose Binyamin Netanyahu to lead the country."