Interchangeable?

Breaking the Silence organization Spokesman Dean Issacharoff was appointed speaker of Hadash-Ta'al Knesset faction head MK Ayman Odeh. MK Odeh headed the Joint List, which was the third largest parliamentary group in the 20th Knesset, and was estimated to have received 82% of the Arab vote. In January 2019 Ta'al split from the alliance, and the remaining coalition was dissolved on February 21, 2019.

"After three crazy years I finish the work with Breaking the Silence and begin as speaker of MK Ayman Odeh," Issacharoff said on his Facebook page.

"It's happy and sad and exciting but all I want to do now is to thank the amazing people who make up the organization for everything they gave me. When my life turned from one end to the other, you were home and family."

Issacharoff expressed the hope that "Breaking the Silence will continue to be among the organizations that lead the struggle against the occupation and remind us of the obvious - we have no right to deny the rights of millions of other people."

Although he is completing his term as Breaking the Silence Spokesman, Issacharoff addressed soldiers who served in Judea and Samaria: "Give testimony, break silence, talk about it for our Palestinian victims, so that other Israelis won't have to do what we did there. Take responsibility, this is the first step in the process of social reform, but no less important is the first stage of personal correction.

"So I go on and it's a huge privilege to be the spokesman for a leader like Ayman Odeh. The struggle for ending the occupation and peace, closing economic gaps, equality for all sexes, fighting corruption, recognizing the Nakba, and eradicating racism and ethnic discrimination depend on the struggle against this government - and therefore it all depends on the partnership that Ayman represents and will lead in the upcoming elections and in the Knesset afterwards."