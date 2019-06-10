Belgian ruling 'way beyond justice denied'

Last week, a Belgian court dropped charges against the owner of a Turkish cafe who allowed entry to dogs but not to Jews.
The Wiesenthal Centre's letter recalled how, “in July 2014, a Turkish-run restaurant in Sint-Niklaas (Saint-Nicolas), Flanders, placed a notice in French stating, ‘Entry Permitted to Dogs, but to Zionists never!’”, noting that, “added in Turkish, the message was clearer: ‘In this business, we accept dogs, but Jews never!’, based on the Nazi German notices in parks: ‘Entry for dogs = for Jews forbidden!’”
Dr. Samuels continued, “A lawsuit against the perpetrator was apparently immobilized in the court for almost five years. Now we witness the 'coup de grace', as tribunal spokesperson, Catherine Colligan, admitted: ‘The case is closed without any chance of follow-up.’”
“This was a hate-crime against the Belgian Jewish community and Belgium itself. It represents an encouragement to Islamists across Europe that anti-Semitic threats are not subject to legal measures - a devastating precedent.”
Mr. Minister, “We urge you to investigate a court that seems to have twisted justice into an endorsement of anti-Semitism by default. After five years of procrastination, its ruling goes way beyond ‘justice delayed, justice denied!,’” concluded Samuels.