Female paramedic delivers her own baby

Lita Branzon, 30, of Kiryat Ata, is a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic. Last week, contractions woke her up early. Branzon did not believe she was about to give birth, since she was only in her seventh month of pregnancy. However, twenty minutes later, she felt the baby coming out. Her husband, Galor, called MDA and went to watch the couple's three older children.

While speaking with Motti Rokeach on the MDA's hotline, Lita began to deliver her own baby. She kept calm and within a few minutes her infant son was born.

MDA paramedics arrived a few minutes later, performed medical examinations, and transferred Lita and her newborn son to a nearby hospital in good condition.

"The birth was quick and relatively easy," Lita said. "The baby came out and immediately started crying. I was pretty calm, and I tried to calm my husband and children, who were at home, and tell them everything was fine. I had difficulty believing that I was about to give birth so long before my due date, and that I essentially delivered my own baby. When I understood what was happening I became very emotional, and I can tell you 100% that this was the most amazing experience of my life."

Eleven-year-old Sara-el, Lita's eldest daughter, said, "For me my mother's birth was exciting but at first it was mostly stressful. I got up to get ready for school and suddenly I saw my mother giving birth in a bedroom in our house. It wasn't something I'd imagined could happen. I called my aunt, she's also an MDA paramedic, who tried to calm me and my siblings. I managed to calm down after I saw my tiny sweet brother was born."