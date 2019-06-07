Man lightly wounded in Jerusalem stabbing

Man lightly wounded after being stabbed by utility knife on a Jerusalem street.

A 59-year-old man was lightly wounded on Friday afternoon in a stabbing on Nathan Strauss Street in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in the city.

Police officers who were in the vicinity of the scene found the suspect and arrested him.

An initial investigation revealed that, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police officers were summoned to Strauss Street following a report of a suspect stabbing a man who was waiting at a bus stop. Police found the suspect (about 60 years old, with foreign citizenship) and arrested him.

The suspect was holding a utility knife.

Police have launched an investigation, and all possible motives are being examined at this stage.

