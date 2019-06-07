Photos: Thousands comfort the President

Friday was the last day of the shiva mourning for Nechama Rivlin, which is shortened because of the Shavuot holiday.

On the second day of mourning on Friday, President Reuven Rivlin and his family received condolence calls from all over the country. At the request of the family and in deep appreciation for the love and support Israelis offered Nechama during her illness, entrance to the Presidential Residence was open to all those who wished to pay their respects.

Over the past two days, more than four thousand people from all over the country, of all ages, tribes and sectors, came to offer their condolences to the President and his family, including government ministers, Knesset members, military and police personnel, heads of various religious and ethnic communities in Israel, ambassadors and cultural and spiritual figures.

The president and his family were overwhelmed by the great love shown to them throughout Nechama's illness, and the enormous warmth shown by so many people since her death. The President and his family thanked the people of Israel and the Jewish people with all their heart.

Rivlin himself thanked the thousands of people who offered their condolences in a post on Facebook on Friday.

“Thank you for the waves of love and consolation that strengthen us in these painful days. I know how much you loved Nechama, and I know that your love was true and sincere. Your prayers, hopes and good wishes have been with us throughout the recent time period which was particularly difficult, and now we feel your embrace. Thank you for the warmth, thank you for the love,” he wrote.





