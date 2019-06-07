Ayelet Shaked: A future Prime Minister?

Will the politician who was not elected in the last elections make her way back to the top of the political system?

Walter Bingham,

Ayelet Shaked
Ayelet Shaked
Flash 90

We celebrate: 52 years of united, undivided, eternal Jerusalem, the liberation of Judea and Samaria and the capture of the Golan Heights.

And: A profile of arguably the best female politician since Golda Meir.

About: Our displaced moral correctness.

Hear: How 75 years ago the world was saved from a disaster and the great Jewish contribution to the liberation of Europe.

The: British injured veteran's games.

Also: Are Netanyahu's days numbered and does Sara's influence lead him to errors?

Plus: The misplaced pride of homosexuals, lesbians and other sexually devious.

And: more.

Condolences to our President and his family.

Tags:Radio, Ayelet Shaked, Walter's World, 2019 Elections



top