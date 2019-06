Can one be a good person or live a truly happy life without the mitzvot?

Rabbi Yitz Wyne goes deeper into Shavuot - and tries to raise the question of whether it is possible that even those who do not observe mitzvot live a happy and fulfilling life.

Shavuot, he says, is the culmination of a process that leads to a deep understanding that Torah and mitzvot are the basis for a life full of happiness and joy.