Divine hints: What is the right way to redemption?

Let's start at the beginning. Let there be Light? No, not that beginning. Let's start with enslavement and oppression of the growing family of Yaakov, the birth of Moshe, and especially, the meeting Moshe had with HaShem at the burning bush.

As we have pointed out many times - G-d tells Moshe His Plan. G-d says, I heard the cries of the people, I have remembered the promises I made to the Avot. I will go down to save them from the hand of Egypt in order to bring them up to a good and expansive land, a land flowing with milk and honey... On the way, we will enter into a mutual covenant - Maamad Har Sinai.

That was between Hashem and Moshe, but by putting it into the Torah, we see that G-d wanted us to know the Plan, as well.

And subsequently, G-d sends Moshe to the people to present them with the Plan. V'HOTZEITI, V'HITZALTI, V'GAALTI, V'LAKACHTI, V'HAYITI, VIDATEM, V'HEI- VEITI, V'NATATI.

We were taken out of Egypt - and we commemorate and celebrate that experience in many ways - with Pesach at the top of the list. Pesach is Z'MAN CHEIRUTEINU, the time of our freedom.

Then comes Shavuot. On it we celebrate that Divine Revelation at Sinai - the Giving of the Torah. And we refer to Shavuot as Z'MAN MATAN TORATEINU.

In addition to that nickname, there are several other practices and customs that reflect that aspect of Shavuot. (See the 10-page Shavuot Pull-Out for details.)

Okay, so far, so good. G-d's Plan, part one (the Exodus) is covered by Pesach (and more). G-d's Plan, part two is covered by Shavuot.

What about G-d's Plan, part three? The answer is SHAVUOT. Called Yom HaBikurim and Chag HaKatzir, Shavuot also celebrates and commemorates our coming into Eretz Yisrael and the building of the Beit HaMikdash. And many of the practices and minhagim of Shavuot reflect this aspect as well.

So how come the quicker association with Shavuot is Matan Torah?

Perhaps, the answer is GALUT, exile. For so long, Jews have been scattered around the globe. They/we built many thriving communities with the Torah by our sides, in our arms, and in our hearts. Eretz Yisrael went on the back burner... if that.

Eretz Yisrael became a painting on the wall and a Pesach Seder song about next year. Torah was part of our lives. Hopefully, so was Eretz Yisrael, but a minor part at best.

Now things are different. GALUT is evolving into GEULA right before our eyes. We are not there yet, but we are progressing in the right direction.

It is wonderful that Torah is so much a part of our lives. So can Living in Israel be... and IYH, so will Bikurim, and all the mitzvot we have been missing for so long.