Nechama Rivlin's last meeting

Watch Nechama Rivlin host Chana Eisizenkot and Yael Kochavi in her living room on the day of the IDF Chief of Staff installation ceremony.

On the day of the "changing of the guard" ceremony from IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to Aviv Kochavi on January 15, 2019, Kochavi and Eizenkot and their wives were invited to the traditional meeting at the President's Residence.

The wife of the President, Nechama Rivlin, who passed away this week, hosted Chana Eizenkot and Yael Kochavi in her living room.

Rivlin spoke to the women about her love of art, the posts she publishes on the Internet, and about her moving encounters with lone soldiers in the IDF.

This was the last photographed encounter of Nechama Rivlin, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73. The meeting was documented for the film "Eizenkot" by Yariv Moser.