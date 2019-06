After the political debate, Diaspora Jews are also wondering: Can Israeli society accept policies based on Torah or Halacha?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, poses this delicate and sensitive issue of Torah Law as a guide for governing Israel, thus making Israel a truly free and joyous place to live if the laws are implemented properly (whatever that means).

In so doing, it would be the task of the Israelites (Jews) to continue forming Israel in ways that Hashem (G-d) commanded in His Torah.