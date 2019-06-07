Poll: 40% of Religious Zionists want Shaked to lead

Support for former Justice Minister Shaked to lead United Right grows to 40%, leaving current leaders in the dust.

A new poll from Makor Rishon showed that Religious Zionists support placing former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) at the head of the United Right party list.

According to Makor Rishon's survey, 40.1% of Religious Zionists want Shaked to head the list, while just 19% want former Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) to lead the party. Following the two are United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich with 15.2% of the vote and United Right Chairman MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz with 14.8%. Itamar Ben-Gvir (2.6%) and Zehut Chairman Moshe Feiglin (1%) are the least popular.

A majority (62.9%) of survey participants also said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tramples on Religious Zionists more than his other coalition partners. Another 18% said Netanyahu treats his Religious Zionist partners like he treats everyone else, and 9% said Netanyahu favors them more than everyone else. The last 10.1% said they have "no opinion."

On Thursday, a survey by Maagar Mohot for the Besheva newspaper showed similar results, with 32% of the Religious Zionist public supporting Shaked, 19% supporting Bennett, 17% supporting Rabbi Peretz, and 14% supporting Smotrich.

The Thursday poll also showed that 79% of Religious Zionists support forming a single party, and just 9% support the various parties running separately in September's elections. Fifty-three percent said they would vote for such a joint list, while 23% said they would consider voting for a united list and 14% said they would not vote for it.

Most survey participants said they want the united list to include the Jewish Home, National Union, New Right, and Otzma Yehudit parties. Half of them (50%) said they wanted to see Zehut included in the last, and half said they did not want Zehut included.