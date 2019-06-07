Netanyahu won't allow Shaked to run with Likud

Likud ministers veto former Justice Minister joining the party, promise to torpedo the move if it comes up.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided not to allow former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) to run with the Likud party, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the newspaper, the decision was made after several Likud ministers emphasized their unwillingness to add Shaked to the list.

One senior official told Netanyahu, "I did not work for years, spitting blood in the primaries and events, so that Ayelet Shaked could push me out of the list and take control of the top Likud spots."

Another minister told Netanyahu that unlike the Likud's merger with Kulanu, bringing Shaked into the Likud would be met with an iron wall if it ever came up. That minister also promised to oppose the move and ensure that it would not pass.

"If someone dares to bring it up, the center members will immediately explain that there's nothing to talk about," he said.

A Likud source close to the Netanyahus noted that, "Sara [Netanyahu] has hated Ayelet Shaked for many years."

With the Likud out, Shaked's options are either to run with the New Right party again, or to join the larger United Right.