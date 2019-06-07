The deal offered to Ayelet Shaked

Netanyahu's close associate asked former Justice Minister to persuade Liberman to join coalition in exchange for continuing in her role.

Natan Eshel, a close associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, asked former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to persuade Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to join the government.

According to a report on Channel 13 News on Thursday, Eshel promised Shaked that she would continue serving as a minister in the government if she succeeds in the mission. The Likud denied the report, but Shaked admitted that she tried to mediate in the negotiations between the Likud and Yisrael Beytenu but failed.

Ultimately, Liberman refused to join a right-wing government and brought about the dissolution of the Knesset.

On Sunday, Channel 13 News reported that the Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, vetoed Ayelet Shaked's joining the Likud.

The report said that Netanyahu told senior Likud officials who were at the Prime Minister's Residence that "Ayelet Shaked will not be in the Likud - period."

The Likud denied the report, saying that what was described in it never happened.