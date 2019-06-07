Israelis from all over the country console the President

Citizens from all over the country visit President's Residence on first day of the shiva for Nechama Rivlin.

President Reuven Rivlin and his family on Thursday received citizens from all over the country in the President's Residence on the first day of the shiva seven-day mourning period following the passing of Rivlin’s wife, Nechama.

At the request of the family, and in recognition of the love and affection that the citizens of Israel showed Nechama during her illness, the public was allowed free access to the President's Residence.

By Thursday afternoon, hundreds of citizens had come to express condolences to the President and his family, including Knesset members, the Chief Rabbis of Israel, the State Comptroller, Acting Police Commissioner, Shin Bet chief, mayors, Supreme Court justices, many ambassadors and cultural and spiritual figures.

Due to the Shavuot holiday, the shiva will be shortened and will conclude at the start of the holiday, which begins on Saturday night after the conclusion of Shabbat. Those wishing to extend condolences will be able to arrive on Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Visitors are asked to come with an ID and not to be carrying weapons.





