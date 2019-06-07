Behind the scenes: A reporter's notebook on Israel

What is it like covering one of the most contentious regions on the globe as a Jewish journalist?

In this episode, you get the unique opportunity to ask outgoing Bloomberg bureau chief, Michael Arnold, about his experiences working for the biggest international economics news agency as the boss in Tel Aviv.

What is the greatest challenge for a Jewish journalist working in the foreign press, does Israel get a fair shake in the international media, and what should newbie journalists keep in mind when reporting about Israel to the rest of the world? Hint – It’s not always about the conflict.