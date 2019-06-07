Girls killed in Arava accident laid to rest

Sisters Shirel Esther and Mila Sara Ben Simon laid to rest in Or Akiva. Their injured parents could not attend the funeral.

Eight-year-old Shirel Esther Ben Simon and her sister Mila Sara, who was to celebrate her fourth birthday in less than two weeks, were laid to rest Thursday night after being killed in an accident on the Arava road earlier in the day.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral as the two girls were buried in the cemetery in Or Akiva.

The mother of the two girls, who was seriously injured in the accident and is in the hospital, does not even know that she lost her two daughters. The girls’ father, who is aware of the situation and is lightly injured, is suffering from medical complications following the accident and his doctors refused to release him for the funeral.

The younger brother of the two girls, a one-year-old baby, was also seriously injured in the accident.

The family, who had made Aliyah to Israel only six months ago, was making its way from Tel Aviv to a family vacation in Eilat when the accident occurred.

An initial investigation found that the accident was caused by a frontal collision between two private vehicles. At this point, it is suspected that one of the vehicles had veered off from its course and crashed into the vehicle in front of it.