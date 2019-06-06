US senators against Judea and Samaria annexation

A group of Democratic senators on Thursday presented a bill in the US Senate opposing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's election campaign promise to annex parts of Judea and Samaria to Israel, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, the group that signed the resolution includes some of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who has a history of problematic statements on Israel and has often made clear his views on a two-state solution and against Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

“Unilateral annexation of portions of the West Bank would jeopardize prospects for a two-state solution, harm Israel’s relationship with its Arab neighbors, threaten Israel’s Jewish and democratic identity, and undermine Israel’s security,” says the bill, which calls on the Trump administration to support the two-state solution.

The bill’s chances of winning the approval of the Senate, where Republicans have a majority, are not high.