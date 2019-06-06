'Netanyahu is at the mercy of the small parties'

Analyst Gil Hoffman says collapse of coalition talks a foretaste of what PM's dependence on small parties could mean for next government.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon Talks with Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman about Netanyahu's failure to form a government, and about the possible scenarios that could emerge after the next elections.

Hoffman estimated that even in the next administration, the power of the smaller parties would be significant, since it was proven that without them, Netanyahu could not form a coalition, even if he really wanted to.

He also touched on Netanyahu's decision to dismiss ministers Bennett and Shaked, saying that it is unlikely that the two will be able to join Likud in the near future - leaving them with fewer options, likely forcing them to return to the Jewish Home party and make compromises.