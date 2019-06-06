Police fulfill children's' dreams

At the initiative of the Community Police in Givat Olga, four children from Hadera and Elyachin arrived at the police station in the city on Thursday morning in the Israel Police's wish car.

These children, ages 9 to 16, had one dream: to become police officers in the Israel Police. Today, in the presence of their families, that dream was fulfilled.

They arrived at the station, where saboteurs, cavalry men and boys, camouflaged Border Police officers, and others were waiting for them, who were familiar with the work of the police and the means at their disposal.

This activity took place thanks to the continuous relationship with the social welfare departments in Hadera and Eliachin.