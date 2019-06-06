Poll: Ayelet Shaked top candidate to lead United Right

New survey finds ex-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked top candidate to lead United Right - beating out incumbent Rafi Peretz by double digits.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) is the top choice of Religious Zionist voters to lead the United Right party, a new poll finds, with incumbent party leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz a distant third.

The poll was conducted by the Maagar Mohot agency on behalf of Besheva, and surveyed members of the Religious Zionist community, the population which makes up the base of the United Right party.

According to the poll, 32% of the Religious Zionist public believe Shaked is the best-suited to lead the United Right party, which is made up of the Jewish Home party – which Shaked and former Education Minister Naftali Bennett left in December 2018 to form the New Right – and the National Union and Otzma Yehudit factions

Bennett came in second, with 19% of the Religious Zionist public saying he is most qualified to lead the United Right.

Just 17% said current party chairman, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz, was the best candidate for the position.

In fourth place was MK Bezalel Smotrich, the chairman of the National Union party.

Eight percent said Otzma Yehudit leader, attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, was their favored candidate to lead the United Right. Three percent preferred Zehut chairman and former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin to lead the party.

The poll was conducted following reports the parties are considering forming a single united right-wing alliance for the September 17th election, to avoid the losses incurred when the New Right and Zehut parties failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.