'Police making this a banana republic'

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Thursday released right-wing activist Moshiko Ben Zikri, who was arrested last night against the backdrop of the gay pride parade.

The court rejected the police's request during the hearing to extend his detention by five days.

The police claimed that an extension of the detention was required due to confidential material in its possession and that it was required to carry out further investigation. Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, who represented Ben Zikri, claimed in response that there was no reasonable basis for the police's statements, and also presented court rulings in which left-wing activists were released in similar cases.

The judge accepted the police's claims that there is a reasonable suspicion that Ben Zikri is not engaged in a legitimate demonstration, but rather with other intentions and violence, but accepted the statement of attorney Ben Gvir and determined that the investigation does not justify extending the detention.

He ruled that Ben Zikri would be released with deportation conditions from Jerusalem until the beginning of next week.

Attorney Ben Gvir said in response to the decision, "The police are conducting a banana republic and denying freedom of speech to dozens of people who wanted to demonstrate. This is a disgraceful policy, and we will sue the police for any delay and illegal detention."