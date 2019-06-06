New MK Uzi Dayan is back on campaign trail

Likud Knesset Member: 'Let's be more united.'

Yoni Kempinski,

Uzi Dayan
Uzi Dayan
Oren Ben Hakoon

Likud Knesset Member Maj. Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

Tags:Uzi Dayan



top