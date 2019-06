Ex-IDF general: 'Security isn't everything' 'The Clinton program and Obama/John Kerry program was disaster for Israel; Israel couldn't exist if we withdrew to '67 border.' Yoni Kempinski,

Oren Ben Hakoon Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen IDF Military Colleges former Commander and Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA) researcher Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

