Netanyahu: It's completely obvious that Iran is lying

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with former Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Olli Heinonen at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Netanyahu began the meeting by referring to Israel's position on the nuclear agreement and Iran's policy on developing nuclear weapons.

"It's completely clear that Iran is lying. Iran continues to work to obtain an arsenal of nuclear bombs and we are committed to stopping it," Netanyahu said. "Thank you for your honest analysis and your clear conclusions. I thank you for addressing what Iran is doing," added the prime minister.

Olli Haninoan told Netanyahu, "I thank you for your courageous effort to expose them (the nuclear archive documents) because it provides material for the international community to discuss the issue as well as a means to talk to the Iranians on how to stop this."