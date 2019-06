Arutz Sheva speaks to fallen IDF soldier's twin brother 'Seize opportunity of any talks for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza to assure we're on the agenda and there's a solution for both sides.' Yoni Kempinski,

Oren Ben Hakoon Tzur Goldin Tzur Goldin, brother of IDF killed-in-action soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is held by the Hamas Islamic Movement in Gaza, spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

