The value of 'Yishuvim' in the Land of Israel

World Zionist Organization Rural Growth chief: 'The Development Division's goal is to strengthen settlement all over the country.'

Yoni Kempinski,

Gael Grunewald
Oren Ben Hakoon

World Zionist Organization Rural Growth and Development Division (Chativa Le'hityashvut) head and World Mizrachi's representative in the National Institutions Gael Grunewald spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

