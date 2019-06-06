May Golan - from Tel Aviv activist to Israeli parliamentarian

Knesset Member May Golan (Likud) spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

"I started ten years ago as a social activist from South Tel Aviv," Golan said, "who marched the street, rallied, fought against illegal infiltration to Israel, led to the fact that the border was finally up and strong, and today to be one of the 120 in the Knesset, and to actually represent the ideals and values of the people who support and love the country of Israel, not just in Israel but from the world, is first of all amazing, it's not easy, and it's not easy to start elections again, but I truly, truly believe in what we do."