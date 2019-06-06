Poll: Most Americans think Trump will win in 2020

54% say Trump will win the 2020 election. 41% think he will lose, compared to 51% in December who thought so.

Most Americans think Donald Trump will win a second presidential term in 2020, according to a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll indicated that 54% think Trump will win the 2020 election, while 41% think he will lose.

The numbers mark a shift from December, when 51% said they thought Trump would lose the election.

According to CNN, the shift in opinion stems primarily from those who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency. In December, 81% of this group said they thought Trump would lose, compared to 67% now.

Numbers among those who approve of Trump remain largely steady, with 88% now saying they believe Trump will win, compared to 85% in December.