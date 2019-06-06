Scott Walker: Trump simply 'did the right thing' in Israel moves

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker spoke at the Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva conference in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last night.

After thanking Dr. Joseph Frager for organizing the event, Gov. Walker described his meeting with the Prime Minister. Walker also noted that although he himself was one of the seventeen Republican presidential candidates contending with Donald Trump in the last election, "I don't think there's been a greater president when it comes to support for Israel than President Trump and Vice President Pence."

Asked whether such levels of support for the Jewish State are also reflected in the electorate, Walker explained: "Politically/historically, it's been pretty bi-partisan. I think right now it's as strong as it can be amongst the Republicans, certainly not only with the President but myself and others. I still think there's a solid number of Democrats, though I wish they were more outspoken, particularly when some of their own, some of the new members have been anything but supportive of Israel, but not just Israel but of the Jewish People in the United States."

Asked if American diplomatic generosity in the Golan Heights and US Embassy might not be an overture to demanding of Israel painful concessions in the Deal of the Century, Walker related a conversation he'd had: "I had a reporter earlier who was interviewing me who said, 'The President, who I acknowledge in his actions - more than just his words - because if you look at the leadership not just in the Senate but in the House, Democrats and Republicans alike have said for years that Jerusalem should be the home of the U.S. Embassy. Only this President had the courage to act on it and I and quite obviously others applauded.

"But I had a reporter earlier today who said that about the directive on the Golan where were were earlier today - and the most interesting this in this case was it was a local reporter here, from in-country, but others in the United States would ask me the same thing - and I said, 'Wait a minute; he did the right thing, and I applaud him for that; but putting the U.S. Embassy in the city that holds the seat of government isn't exactly extraordinary. It is under the circumstances but it would be like me saying to you, 'Why would you put your embassy in New York, even though it's arguably one of the financial leaders of the world; our government, our Capitol, our White House, our Supreme Court are all in Washington, D.C., it would be anything but appropriate to have it there and if you put it somewhere else, you would be offending all of us as Americans as not putting it in the proper place of the Capitol.

"So, I think it's extraordinary they did it in light of the context. But in the end, just putting the Embassy, just acknowledging the importance of the Golan Heights, as we physically saw yet again - this is not my first trip there - but physically saw, looking across the way, down from Jordan, away from Syria, across from Lebanon and thinking about all the threats - they change often by name, but they continue to be a threat... ISIS may be something less than it was four or five years ago when I stood at that same outlook, but then many told me as I would see today, if someone had pushed over that area and it had not been under Israeli control, I'm convinced that ISIS and others like them would be drinking out of the Sea of Galilee where we dipped our toes in today."