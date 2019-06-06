Giant fire in Samarian hills

A fire has raged since Wednesday night in the hills of Itamar in Samaria

So far, about 7,000 dunams (1,700 acres) of farmland and pastures have been burned. It is estimated that the damage to the farmers in the area is over NIS 700,000.

“This is the fourth fire to break out in 4 days, endangering residents and families, destroying years worth of work by farmers. The heart breaks,” said Iyar Segal, a resident of the Itamar hills. "We expect the Civil Administration, the IDF and police to arrest the arsonists with a strong hand, and to assist the farmers and residents."

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said: "The heart breaks to see thousands of dunams of farmland and pasture burning. I demand an investigation into the matter to find the culprits and bring them to trial. The farmers, who really sacrifice themselves to work the land and make desolation bloom, cannot be the last ones on the food chain. They should be helped and the fires should be stopped in every possible way. "