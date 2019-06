Anyone who knows Tanach knows about the War of Gog and Magog. What they may not know though is what it means in modern-day terms.

The prophets, when speaking about the End-of-Days, talk about a major war called “The War of Gog and Magog".

The Midrash speaks of three such wars and the Chofetz Chaim witnessed one and predicted the next two, including World War II.

Now, as the world heats up and chaos threatens the peace of daily life, especially for the Jews of Eretz Yisrael, the question becomes: Are we heading for the third and final one? If yes, what should one do to survive it?