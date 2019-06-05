Rabbi Peretz: Why attack Netanyahu?

The head of the Jewish Home Party, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Amir Ohana as justice minister instead of MK Bezalel Smotrich - chairman of the National Union.

Sources close to Rabbi Peretz, who will receive the education portfolio in the coming days, said that "The first choice is that of the prime minister, and he explicitly offered Peretz the education portfolio because he sees Peretz as the leader of religious Zionism.”

"The prime minister has full confidence in the chairman of the Jewish Home to hold the education portfolio and membership in the cabinet, as the replacement of Naftali Bennett in the leadership of religious Zionism.

"It is appropriate, ahead of the coalition talks that will take place immediately after the upcoming elections, that we learn lessons. It is not clear why Smotrich, with whom we went shoulder to shoulder throughout all the negotiations, chooses to attack the prime minister instead of drawing conclusions.

"The prime minister determined that religious Zionism continues to hold the education portfolio and membership in the cabinet. That was the mission and the mission was completed," Peretz added.