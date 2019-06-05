Redistribution of portfolios: Transportation to go to Smotrich?

PM speaks with Likud MKs and ministers regarding redistribution of portfolios following dismissal of Ministers Bennett and Shaked.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a wide-ranging round of meetings with Likud MKs and ministers on Wednesday, Channel 13 reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu dealt in meetings with the redistribution of portfolios in the government, in the wake of the dismissal of Ministers Bennett and Shaked.

Apparently, the justice portfolio will be given to either Minister Ze'ev Elkin or MK Amir Ohana. Minister Yariv Levin told the prime minister that he will not accept the justice portfolio until the elections.

Likud officials also claim that the prime minister is trying to convince the leaders of the Jewish Home and the National Union to take two portfolios in the transitional government.

According to the sources, Jewish Home Chair Rabbi Rafi Peretz was offered Minister of Education and National Union Chair MK Bezalel Smotrich was offered the position of Minister of Transportation, but no response was received from the United Right regarding the proposal.