Watch: President Rivlin pays final respects to his wife Nechama

Many Israelis join the president to say goodbye to First Lady Nechama Rivlin at the Jerusalem Theater

President Reuvin Rivlin and his children arrived at the Jerusalem Theater on Wednesday afternoon to pay their final respects to First Lady Nechama Rivlin.

"I want to thank all of you who came to pay your respects to such a wonderful woman," the president told those gathered.

The funeral procession will leave the theater at 5:15 PM and move to Mount Herzl, where Mrs. Rivlin will be buried.During the funeral procession, the streets where the coffin passes will be briefly blocked.

The traffic police will be deployed at intersections and traffic arteries and will prepare the public for alternate routes.

At 6 PM, the funeral will be held at the Gedolei Ha'uma section of Mount Herzl, where the eulogies will be delivered by President Rivlin, his children Ran and Anat and writer Haim Be'er. Rona Kenan and Alon Hadar will perform two songs during the ceremony.

The President and his family will receive condolence visits at the President's Residence on Thursday between 10 AM - 1 PM and 4 PM -7 PM, and on Friday between 10 AM - 2 PM.





Loading....



