Help preserve life's work of murdered rabbi

Click here to donate to preserving Rabbi Ettinger's life's work in southern Tel Aviv.

On the morning of the 10th of Adar II, Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger drove through the Ariel junction when he suddenly noticed a terrorist who had grabbed a weapon from an IDF soldier and started shooting at those around him. Without thinking twice, the rabbi took action to stop the deadly attack. In doing so he saved many people, but he himself was shot in the head and arrived in critical condition to the hospital. Rabbi Ettinger could not recover. He died of his wounds the next day and his organs were donated as a last act of kindness and sacrifice.

In the case of Rav Ahiad Ettinger, the background of his brave deeds has always been there: the rabbi's entire life was dedicated to the people of Israel, and his devotion was expressed in many places before he gave it to save Jews from death.

The rabbi's life project is Yeshivat Oz V'Emunah in southern Tel Aviv, a yeshiva that aims to rehabilitate a neighborhood of Tel Aviv overrun by infiltrators and illegal aliens. For many years, the Israeli government has neglected the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood of Tel Aviv, and infiltrators who have identified the weak point have poured in, affecting the lives of the veteran residents. In this difficult and sad situation, Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger chose to add holiness and bring the light of Torah to every corner of the region.

Yeshivat Oz V'Emunah does its utmost to fulfill Rabbi Ettinger's vision: The yeshiva strengthens and rehabilitates the neighborhood and its Jewish residents through activities on Judaism, injects new blood into the arteries of the older neighborhood, and slowly responds to the Jewish and spiritual character. As a result of the yeshiva, young couples have moved into the neighborhood, stengthening its Jewish character.

However, Rabbi Ettinger's life's work is in danger - the yeshiva needs support in order to continue its important activities. The Bnei David institutions have already joined forces to create a large and significant group that will join the yeshiva in the coming year.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to secure the yeshiva's future. Join us in preserving this important institution and in standing in solidarity with the residents of Southern Tel Aviv.

