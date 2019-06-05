Arab indicted for honor killing of sister

An indictment was filed Wednesday morning against Muhammad al-Amori, a 32-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, for the murder of his sister, Najala al-Amori, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the indictment filed in the Central District Court, Najala left her home in September 2018 after having an intimate relationship with a man. In October 2018. Najala returned to her parents' home, only to leave it again. She spent a few months living with her boyfriend, but the two suffered financial difficulties and Najala returned home again.

On September 29, 2018, Muhammad visited the home of a one of Najala's friends, asking her to return home. He left the site only after the police arrived.

In the evening of April 10, 2019, Najala and a family member went to the Rishon Lezion beach, and agreed to meet the following afternoon and travel together to the Ben Shemen Forest. On April 11, the family member called Najala, who said she was not interested in spending the day with him after all. Later, when it turned out that Najala did not return home, Muhammad was told about it. Najala later caved to family pressure and returned home.

At 11:00p.m. Muhammad al-Amori arrived at the house and entered the room Najala was in. The two spent a long time in the room, and another family member, a minor, came into the room worried about Najala, but Muhammad ordered him out. After a loud argument and due to Muhammad's concern that Najala had harmed the family's honor, Muhammad made a silent decision to cause her death. He choked her with his hands as she sat on her bed and tried to fight. A family member entering the room tried to pry Muhammad off of her, but he did not relent until Najala lost consciousness.

Later, at an unknown time, Najala died from her injuries. Muhammad wrapped her body in a blanket, took it from the house, and put it into the back seat of his car. He then traveled to an open area near Shoham and Route 444, left her body there, and returned home. After two days, Muhammad returned to the scene in order to cover his tracks. He then brought her body to Tel Hadid, near the Ben Shemen Forest, dug a hole in the area, and buried her.

Israel Hayom quoted the arrest request: "The defendants actions show the danger he presents. The defendant knew that Najala did not return home on the day of the event, and therefore arrived there, fought with her, and strangled her, all because of her behavior which he saw as ruining the family name. Even when the minor relative, A.A., entered the room and tried to stop him, the defendant did not stop until his cruelty brought about the deceased's death."