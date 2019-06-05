Bennett: I won't join attacks on Smotrich

New Right chairman says his party wants 'country of acceptance' but won't join 'political' attacks on MK Smotrich.

New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett on Wednesday responded to the attacks on United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich.

"The attacks on Smotrich are political, and I have no intention of joining them," Bennett said. "The New Right's stance is simple: A country of acceptance, not a country of Jewish law. A Jewish country, but not an oppressive country. A place of closeness and not distance."

"That is our path and we will present it in the elections."

Earlier this week, Smotrich said, "We want the justice portfolio, because we want to return the Torah to its foundation."

Later, he told Reshet Bet, "My long-term goals are that the State of Israel will go according to Torah. That's how it should be. This is a Jewish country. The Jewish nation's state should be run like it was in the days of King David and King Solomon, according to Jewish law."

"Obviously [things] will be adapted to 2019. We don't stone people who desecrate Shabbat (Sabbath). It'll be appropriate for modern life."