One wounded in stabbing in central Israel

One person was wounded in a stabbing in central Israel Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday on the La’Merkhav Street in the city of Ramat HaSharon, about four miles northeast of Tel Aviv, when the suspect stabbed man who had been walking down the street, then fled the scene.

Witnesses say the assailant spoke with an Arabic accent, and had been spotted at a construction site near the scene of the stabbing. Witnesses also said that they had heard the suspect cursing his victim in Arabic during the attack.

Local police have set up roadblocks in the surrounding area, including Route 4, and are combing the area for the suspect.

MDA emergency first responder Guy Gutlenski described the scene of the stabbing: “When we got there, we saw a man, fully conscious, lying in the street with stab wounds in his upper body. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment in the field, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging the wounds, then we evacuated him to the hospital. His condition is moderate and stable.”

MK Michal Shir (Likud) a resident of Ramat HaSharon, visited with police near the scene of the stabbing.

"I give my full support to the security forces, and wish the man stabbed a full and speedy recovery," said MK Shir. "I'm confident that the security forces will catch the terrorist quickly."