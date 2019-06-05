Khamenei: We'll continue to resist US pressure

Iran’s Supreme Leader says his country will continue resisting US economic and political pressure.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that his country will continue resisting US economic and political pressure, The Associated Press reported.

Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, in Khomeini’s mausoleum.

Though he did refer to the US by name, the Supreme Leader said that “standing and resisting the enemy’s excessive demands and bulling is the only way to stop him.”

“Resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher,” he added.

Khamenei’s comments come amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran which began last year when US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran.

In recent weeks, Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

While Trump has urged Iran’s leaders to talk with him about giving up their nuclear program, he has also made clear he could not rule out a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

So far, Iranian leaders have rejected talks with the Trump administration. President Hassan Rouhani said recently that he favors talks and diplomacy but not under current conditions.

Khamenei indicated last month that his country does not seek war with the United States despite mounting tensions between the two countries.

“There won’t be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance. We don’t seek a war, and they don’t either. They know it’s not in their interests,” he said at the time.