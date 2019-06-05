UK radio station sacks former MP following anti-Semitic tweet

Former British MP George Galloway fired from national radio station talkRADIO after posting an anti-Semitic tweet.

Former British MP George Galloway has been sacked by national radio station talkRADIO after posting an allegedly anti-Semitic tweet, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Galloway tweeted after the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday night.

Praising Liverpool's win, he then added, "No #Israël flags on the Cup!", an apparent reference to Tottenham's strong links with the Jewish community.

On Monday, the radio station said it had terminated his weekly show.

“talkRADIO has terminated George Galloway's weekly show with immediate effect. As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate anti-Semitic views,” the radio station made clear.

Galloway later hit back at the radio station, tweeting, “I’ve just been sacked by @talkRADIO See you in Court guys. #Palestine #Moats Long live Palestine.”

Galloway is known for his anti-Semitic and anti-Israel vitriol. During his time as MP for the Bradford West constituency he infamously declared the area an "Israel-free zone," prompting charges of racism.

Later, when he ran for Mayor of London, Galloway vowed to boycott Israeli officials if elected and barred a pro-Israel activist from attending one of his election events.

In addition, he has publicly aired several bizarre anti-Israel conspiracy theories, including claims that Israel was engineering unrest in Ukraine, and that the Jewish state had given chemical weapons to Al-Qaeda - comments he then denied making despite them having been recorded.

His original tweet regarding Tottenham resulted in backlash on Twitter but Galloway defended the comment, claiming a number of Tottenham fans were flying the flag of Israel in the crowd and it showed an affiliation to a "racist state".

He was accused of being racist himself, including by Tottenham itself.

In a statement quoted by the BBC, the club said, "It's astounding in this day and age to read such blatant anti-Semitism published on a social platform by someone who is still afforded air time on a radio station on which he has previously broken broadcast impartiality rules."

Board of Deputies of British Jews President Marie van der Zyl thanked Tottenham for "calling out" Galloway and talkRADIO for "taking this poisonous and divisive figure off air."

"His attempt to bring hatred into a wonderful occasion for English football has attracted the derision it deserves," she added.