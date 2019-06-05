May: The US and Britain have the same goal regarding Iran

US President and British Prime Minister discuss the Iranian nuclear threat at a joint press conference in London.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday held a joint press conference in London following a one-on-one meeting.

In their statements, the two leaders discussed the main issues on the agenda regarding the relations between the countries and the international arena, including the Iranian issue.

May said, “Today, we've discussed again the importance of our two nations working together to address Iran's destabilizing activity in the region and to ensure Tehran cannot acquire a nuclear weapon.”

“Although we differ on the means of achieving that -- as I've said before, the UK continues to stand by the nuclear deal -- it is clear that we both want to reach the same goal,” she continued.

“It is important that Iran meets its obligations and we do everything to avoid escalation, which is in no one's interest,” stressed the British Prime Minister.

Trump characterized the development and spread of nuclear weapons as “our greatest threat.”

“The United States and the United Kingdom are determined to ensure that Iran never develops nuclear weapons, and stops supporting and engaging in terrorism. And I believe that will happen,” he added.

Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers a year ago. Since then, his administration has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran.

Germany, France and Britain, which did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal, have been scrambling to prevent a collapse of the agreement.

The EU recently introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal, but Iran has said the mechanism is not sufficient.