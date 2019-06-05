Meet the recipients of the 2019 Moskowitz Prize

Arutz Sheva attended the award ceremony in Jerusalem and spoke with the winners of this year's prize.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar - co-Chairwomen of the Movement for Sovereignty Founded by Women in Green, Kohelet Forum Founder and Chairman Prof. Moshe Koppel, and Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch received the "Lion of Zion" award at the 2019 Moskowitz Prize ceremony.

"The "Lion of Zion Award" winners are Israeli men and women acting from a feeling of personal responsibility," explains the Moskowitz Prize committee, "and from a vision and national mission, each in his field, and often while sacrificing their personal welfare and even endangering their personal security."

Dr. Maor Farid, founder and director of the "Learning to Succeed" organization, and Ruti-Anatoohun Turetsky, who is a member of the Israeli Society for the Heritage of Ethiopian Jewry, received the "Spirit of Zion" award at the Moskowitz Prize ceremony for the 2019 academic year.

The Spirit of Zion Prize seeks to find and encourage new ideas designed to deal with the challenges of Zionism in Israel today. The prize is given annually to creative young Israelis who are committed to the Zionist idea and strive to provide a solution to the complexity of Israeli society.





