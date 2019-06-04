Likud leaders against letting Shaked join party

Ministers from the Likud party express concern they would be pushed down party list if Ayelet Shaked was allowed to join the party.

Most Likud ministers are vehemently opposed to a move to allow Ayelet Shaked into the party, according to a report by Channel 13 News.

The ministers have expressed their opposition to the prime minister in closed talks in recent days. They said that they agreed to the merger with the Kulanu party, but feel that bringing Shaked into the party would push them down the party's list of Knesset candidates.

"We did not just work in through a difficult primary, and for years we hopped between events so that now they would come and bypass us in the next round," the ministers noted.

Several Likud officials had expressed support for a move to bring Shaked into the Likud party even after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired her as Justice Minister on Sunday.

Among the officials who expressed support for Shaked's inclusion were Minister Haim Katz, MK Mickey Zohar and the chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, Modi'in Mayor Haim Bibas.