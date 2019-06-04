El Al passengers offered Sivan Rahav-Meir Torah portion lectures

Passengers can now enjoy lectures on the portion of the week by media personality Sivan Rahav-Meir.

EL AL passengers can now enjoy lectures on the portion of the week by media personality Sivan Rahav-Meir, broadcasted on the entertainment systems of EL AL’s Dreamliner aircraft.

The high viewing and audio ratings of Rahav-Meir’s lectures on local networks led EL AL to include them on the entertainment systems of the airline’s new Dreamliner aircraft.

The lectures are offered at no charge.

Since 2015, Rahav-Meir has been airing weekly lessons on the Torah portions of the week, relating them to relevant current events. The lessons began as a local initiative and became weekly events in Jerusalem with hundreds of participants in attendance. Many others view the lectures, which are broadcast live around the world. Now they are available in the sky as well.